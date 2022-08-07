Search

07 Aug 2022

Kaye Adams reveals she almost turned down Strictly for fear of looking ‘tragic’

Kaye Adams reveals she almost turned down Strictly for fear of looking ‘tragic’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Aug 2022 7:40 PM

Kaye Adams has revealed she almost turned down the opportunity to take part in Strictly Come Dancing for fear of looking “tragic” as a result of her age.

The Loose Women star, 59, announced her involvement in the star-studded dancing competition during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror following the announcement, Adams said: “All the sexy stuff, oh my God, it just gives me the ick.”

She added: “I’m worried it’s going to look tragic, a woman of my age – the whole thing about trying to appear dance-y when you’re older.”

The mother of two also revealed that she hopes to be partnered with a homosexual professional dancer because she believes a heterosexual man would feel “embarrassed” while dancing with her.

She said: “I don’t want a heterosexual. I would feel embarrassed for them. Because for a young, hot heterosexual it will be like he’s dancing with his mum.

“If I got a nice gay guy, he’ll be fine with dancing with his mum!”

Adams joins the previously confirmed contestants, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson, comedian Jayde Adams and paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

The Scottish presenter also admitted to feeling nervous before the start of the BBC One dancing show’s 20th series.

“I am terrified,” she said.

“Everything in me wanted to say, ‘No!'”

She added: “If I enjoy it, it will be a success. If I get voted out in the first week, so be it.”

In addition to the celebrity line-up, four new professional dancers will be appearing in the new series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media