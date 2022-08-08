The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up so far

Seven famous names have so far been confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dance floor in the BBC One competition:

– Tyler West

The 26-year-old Kiss radio host, who previously presented children’s television on CBBC, said he could not wait to “shake a leg” in the show’s famous ballroom.

The fitness enthusiast was nominated for an Audio and Radio Industry Award for best new presenter in 2020.

– Ellie Simmonds

The Paralympic swimming gold medallist, 27, has presented for BBC Sport at the Commonwealth Games since stepping back from competition.

She said she was “literally bursting with excitement” but also “absolutely petrified” about taking her first steps into dance.

– Jayde Adams

The 37-year-old British comedian and actress recently featured in the award-winning sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, and is also a regular on the stand-up circuit.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, was released to acclaim and subsequently longlisted for an Emmy.

– Will Mellor

The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

– Kym Marsh

The 46-year-old found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV show Popstars in 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

“I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

– Kaye Adams

The Loose Women star, 59, announced her involvement during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

Adams also hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Scotland and has presented programmes on various channels, including on STV and the BBC, and was previously a panellist on Channel 5’s morning show The Wright Stuff.

– Richie Anderson

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality will dance in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series.

He is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.