Search

08 Aug 2022

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans to move in together

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans to move in together

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has said leaving the villa has brought her and her partner Davide Sanclimenti “closer” and that they hope to get a place together in the next couple of months.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over viewers with their fiery relationship that evolved during the eight-week series.

Following the finale, ITV revealed they had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

Speaking on Loose Women on Monday, Culculoglu said that although she and Sanclimenti were close during the show, she feels leaving has brought them “a lot closer”.

The Italian agreed and added that coming out to reality was “not scary” but that they were getting “a lot of attention from everyone”.

The couple confirmed that they were not living with one another currently but that they are “always together” since leaving the villa last Monday.

Culculoglu added that they do have plans to move in together in “probably September, October time.”

The couple had a passionate on-and-off again relationship while on the dating show which saw them both explore other potential partners including islanders Jay Younger and Mollie Salmon.

Reflecting on how the Casa Amor villa tested their relationship, Culculoglu said: “In relationships, you’ve got to make mistakes, to know it’s right you have to have these tests.

“And in real life, whether you have a normal job, day to day walking on the street, you have to trust your partner.

“And there’s going to be people who are going to try it on you and I feel like Casa Amor was that big test.

“And the fact that whether Davide came back alone or not that was a test for him.

“My test was with Jay, that was kind of my Casa Amor experience and there was, like, obviously people at Casa Amor but literally my heart and my head was at the villa.”

Sanclimenti added that he wanted to ensure he was choosing her for the right reasons, explaining: “I always said for myself, ‘If I want to choose Ekin-Su, I want to choose her on top of everyone else not just because she’s the only girl that I fancied inside the villa’.

“So actually, what I did with Molly in Casa Amor is actually been a confirmation that I actually felt something for her. I realised that what we had was unique.”

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place with 14.5% of the public vote, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope took third place with 11.8%, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth, scoring 10.1%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media