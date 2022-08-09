Search

09 Aug 2022

Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals who she thought would win Love Island 2022

Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals who she thought would win Love Island 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 1:39 PM

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has revealed she thought Gemma Owen and Luca Bish would win Love Island 2022 for “obvious reasons”.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, also 27, triumphed in the dating series with 63.7% of the public vote while Bish and Owen came second with 14.5%, according to ITV.

Speaking on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Culculoglu said that she is “still shocked” that she clinched the title with the Italian business owner.

Asked whether she thought they would win, the actress said: “If I’m honest, I didn’t even think about winning or who’s going to win. We were so involved in our relationship.

“I did have someone in my head that would perhaps win because of maybe obvious reasons.”

After a presenter suggested her pick was 23-year-old fishmonger Bish and the 19-year-old the daughter of football star Michael Owen, she agreed.

“I thought because they had it from the start and they were cute together and I wanted them to win and they’re great,” Culculoglu added.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page also made it to the final, coming third and fourth respectively.

Culculoglu said that despite saying she was not there to make “seasonal girlfriends” when she arrived, she is friends with all the finalist girls plus others from throughout the series.

However, she added that it will be her birthday on August 21 and that she will only be inviting “exclusive people” to the event.

The eighth series of the ITV dating show attracted record viewer ratings and drew the attention of famous faces from across the world including pop star Lizzo.

Culculoglu revealed that Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp is among the other celebrities to reach out to her following the show.

The actress and Sanclimenti were pictured arriving at the Global Radio studios in London ahead of their appearance on the Capital Radio show.

She wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle detail and sandals while Sanclimenti wore a blue check shirt and denim jeans.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media