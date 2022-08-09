Search

10 Aug 2022

SNL star Keenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards

09 Aug 2022 11:02 PM

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy Awards, it has been announced.

The US comedian said the prospect of hosting duties were “ridiculously exciting” ahead of the annual event next month.

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday September 12 on US network NBC.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC, my longtime network family, makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement shared with US media outlets.

“Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favourite shows.”

UK talent fared well at the nominations for the awards, which were announced last month, with several big British names picking up nods.

Colin Firth and Jodie Comer were among those to be tipped for top awards at the ceremony, which recognises the best in television excellence, and is hosted by the US Television Academy.

Brit award-winner Adele also picked up a nomination in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for her One Night Only show, offering her another chance at edging closer to the coveted EGOT status.

Nominations were read out by actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero in a virtual ceremony.

