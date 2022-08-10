Search

10 Aug 2022

BGT star Molly Rainford named in Strictly Come Dancing line-up

BGT star Molly Rainford named in Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 11:32 AM

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford has been announced as the latest star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer and actress was unveiled as the 10th celebrity contestant joining the 20th series of the BBC One show on CBBC’s Newsround on Wednesday.

Speaking about her dancing debut, the 21-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part.

“I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing.”

On Instagram, she added: “I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime & I can’t wait to meet the rest of the @bbcstrictly family I’ll be sharing it with. Get me to the dance floor.”

Rainford found fame at the age of 11 in 2012 when she became the youngest ever finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

She went on to study at the Sylvia Young Theatre School before gaining the lead role as an intergalactic pop superstar in hit CBBC show Nova Jones, which is to return for a second and third series.

She joins a Strictly line-up of Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media