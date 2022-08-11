Search

11 Aug 2022

EastEnders star joins cast of ITV police drama The Tower for series two

EastEnders star joins cast of ITV police drama The Tower for series two

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 1:32 PM

Former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite will star in the second series of The Tower.

Titled Death Message, the season will be based on the second book in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels and was adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, whose credits include Homeland and 24.

Outhwaite, who departed BBC soap EastEnders in 2019 21 years after debuting as Mel Owen, will join the cast of the police procedural as Cathy Teel.

Irish actress Niamh Cusack, best known for starring in Heartbeat, will also join the show as Claire Mills alongside Ella Smith as DC Elaine Lucas.

They will join Gemma Whelan who returns as DS Sarah Collins and Tahirah Sharif, who was recently nominated for a supporting actress Bafta for her performance as PC Lizzie Adama.

Also returning are Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

Trainspotting and 28 Days Later actor Stuart McQuarrie also joins the cast in the role of Sarah’s new boss, DCI Jim Fedden.

Harbinson said: “It’s a tribute to the quality of Kate’s novels and her complex female characters that we have been able to attract these three brilliant actresses to The Tower.”

The series is filming in the North West of England.

Mammoth Screen and Windhover Films will produce the four-part drama in association with ITV Studios.

Author London is a former Metropolitan Police officer who finished her career working as part of a major investigation team on the homicide and serious crime command.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media