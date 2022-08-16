Search

16 Aug 2022

Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star

Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 6:25 AM

The star of upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law says her character brings a “hyper-awareness and autonomy” that audience members want and need.

Tatiana Maslany, who plays the eponymous green superhero, said the story behind the nine-part Disney series was “very prescient”.

The actress, 36, stars alongside Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner, as well as British talent including Benedict Wong and Jameela Jamil.

She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Banner, who must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something woman, who is also a six-foot seven super-powered Hulk.

Speaking about her character at the Los Angeles premiere of the series on Monday, Maslany told the PA news agency the story was “universal”.

“In the comics (She-Hulk) was always irreverent and always looking back at the audience and at the system within which she was functioning,” she said.

“I think that is a story that feels very prescient and feels very much like what so many of us are wanting is like a character with such a hyper awareness and such an autonomy and all of that, but who’s also in the system that they’re fighting against.

“I think that’s a very universal story.”

Ruffalo added: “With social media. I think we’re all like half in it and half out of it watching and going ‘when do we get the break? When do we get the break free from this?

“When do we get to break the third wall, the fourth wall and be real.”

Asked how he felt to be playing “Hulk number two” in the series he told PA: “Oh my God it’s so freeing.

“I look at the call sheet and I’m like ‘Oh get to have fun she (Maslany) has to do all the hard work’ I’m just going to screw around.

“She carried me to set. It was amazing but she’ll never do it again.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law streams exclusively on Disney+ from Thursday August 18.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media