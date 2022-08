Have I Got News For You to mark Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister

A new series of Have I Got News For You will begin with a special episode marking Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister.

The 64th season of the BBC One programme will return earlier than usual due to the broadcaster’s coverage of the World Cup from late November.

The first episode of the TV quiz show, airing on the evening of Mr Johnson’s departure on September 2, is titled Have I Got News For Boris – A Special Tribute.

It will feature a romp through the Prime Minister’s career and his “distinctive contribution to British politics”, it was announced.

Mr Johnson announced on July 7 that he would stand down as Prime Minister after the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the cabinet sparked a mass exodus of more than 50 MPs.

He tried to defy his critics and carry on in office but the resignations continued until he was forced to announce his departure.

Comedian Jack Dee will be guest hosting the episode, with journalist Janet Street-Porter and comedian Phil Wang joining team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

The new series of Have I Got News For You will return to BBC One on September 2 at 9pm.