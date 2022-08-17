Search

17 Aug 2022

Strictly star Karen Hauer encourages ‘adopt, don’t shop’ in Peta campaign

Strictly star Karen Hauer encourages ‘adopt, don’t shop’ in Peta campaign

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 5:14 PM

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer said adopting her trio of dogs was “three of the best decisions I’ve ever made” as part of a campaign encouraging people to adopt a pet.

The professional dancer joins an illustrious list of stars, including actor Tom Hardy, BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Succession star Brian Cox, who have teamed up with animal rights organisation Peta to promote adoption.

Hauer, 40, stars in the new campaign encouraging people to “quickstep to your local shelter” and steer clear of breeders and pet shops.

She said: “I think it is extremely important to adopt; there are so many dogs out there that need a home. They just want to be loved, and they want that opportunity to be part of a family.

“Animal shelters and rescue centres are filled with lovable, affectionate dogs and cats who would be wonderful companions, and their lives depend upon being adopted.

“You know, there’s an opportunity for us to be able to make a difference and change a dog’s life.”

The TV star spoke of her bond with her three adopted dogs, Betty, Marley and Phoebe, in an accompanying campaign video.

She said: “Those days when you feel low, those days when you feel sad, my dogs make me want to get out of bed and go for a walk, and give me that emotional support.

“They give me that love every single day, every second. Adopting Betty, Marley and Phoebe were three of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, please remember to always adopt, don’t shop.”

Hauer married fitness professional Jordan Wyn-Jones in June, with Strictly co-stars Luba Mushtuk and Janette Manrara among those on the guest list.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media