Search

19 Aug 2022

Illustrious list of stars feature in The Sandman surprise two-part bonus episode

Illustrious list of stars feature in The Sandman surprise two-part bonus episode

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 9:25 AM

James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Sandra Oh will feature in a new two-part bonus episode of The Sandman TV series, Netflix has announced.

The dark fantasy drama series is based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved award-winning DC Comics series.

It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

The surprise two-part episode will feature an animated story titled A Dream Of A Thousand Cats starring Tom Sturridge as Dream.

The episode’s guest voice cast features Killing Eve actress Oh as The Prophet, X-Men star McAvoy as the Golden-Haired Man, Twilight actor Sheen as Paul and Doctor Who’s Tennant as Don.

Tennant’s wife Georgia will also appear as Laura Lynn in the episode, while Sheen’s Swedish girlfriend Anna Lundberg plays Marion.

Comedian Joe Lycett stars as The Black Cat alongside creator Gaiman as the Crow/Skull Bird.

The episode’s director Hisko Hulsing said: “We endeavoured to make the animated version of A Dream Of A Thousand Cats as mesmerising and hypnotic as we could by utilising the magic of real oil paintings on canvas.

“We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time.”

There will also be a live-action story of Calliope from The Sandman universe, directed by Louise Hooper.

The TV series stars Gwendoline Christie playing Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell, as well as Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lourdes Faberes and Joely Richardson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media