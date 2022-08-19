Search

19 Aug 2022

Butterflies actor Bruce Montague dies aged 83

Butterflies actor Bruce Montague dies aged 83

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 2:25 PM

Bruce Montague, best known for playing Leonard Dunn in the BBC sitcom Butterflies, has died at the age of 83.

The actor, originally from Kent, also appeared in the soaps Hollyoaks and Doctors and on stage in productions of 42nd Street and Funny Girls.

His death on Tuesday was announced by his talent agency Belfield and Ward, which shared a tribute on Twitter.

It said: “We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away. Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed.

“What a talent and what a career on stage and screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl & 42nd St. Rest well darling man!”

Montague starred in Butterflies opposite Wendy Craig, who played Ria Parkinson, a frustrated housewife, and Geoffrey Palmer as her hard-working but reserved dentist husband, Ben.

The series, which was written by Carla Lane and broadcast on BBC Two from 1978 to 1983, followed Ria as she contemplates an affair with Montague’s Leonard.

In 1999, Montague played Mr Brownlow in Oliver! directed by Sir Sam Mendes at the London Palladium.

2000 saw him guest star in the Doctor Who audio story The Genocide Machine, and the following year he lent his voice to the Sword Of Orion, also featuring Paul McGann as The Doctor.

He also played automobile tycoon Abner Dillon in a UK tour of classic stage musical 42nd Street, later reprising the role in the West End from 2017.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media