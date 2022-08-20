Search

20 Aug 2022

AJ Odudu reveals launch date for 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 3:20 PM

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will kick off on September 17, former contestant and TV presenter AJ Odudu announced.

The 34-year-old, who was forced to withdraw from the final of the dancing competition last year after suffering a torn ligament, revealed the news on The Big Breakfast alongside co-host Mo Gilligan.

She said: “We do have the exclusive that the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is going to be September 17. How exciting.”

Professional dancer Johannes Radebe, who was a guest on the Channel 4 Saturday morning show, said: “It is exciting, everyone else is waiting for it, we know we can’t face winter without Strictly so I am happy it is back on our screens.”

The launch show is expected to reveal which professional dancer will be paired up with each celebrity contestant.

The new series of the BBC’s flagship entertainment show will see 15 contestants including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams.

Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor will also take to the floor, alongside Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin complete the 2022 line-up.

Head judge Shirley Ballas is set to return for the 20th series of the BBC show alongside Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will also resume their roles as the show’s hosts.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

News

