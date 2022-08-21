Search

Dianne Buswell promises colourful transformation if she wins Strictly

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell has vowed to transform her hair colour if she takes home the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy this year.

The Australian-born dancer, who is dating former Strictly partner Joe Sugg, has promised to change her trademark red locks if she wins the BBC One dancing competition.

The 33-year-old told Hello! magazine: “If I win Strictly, I’ll change the colour completely. I dyed my hair burgundy eight years ago and it’s got even brighter.

“I love the energy colour brings and how it makes me feel. I used to have black hair and wore a lot of black because I was too shy to put on anything else.

“Deep down, I loved colour but was afraid to wear it. But when I found my inner confidence I really went for it.”

The new series of Strictly will see 15 celebrity contestants, including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and singer Fleur East, paired with professional dancers.

As preparations get under way for the show’s launch on September 17, Buswell said: “I love this time of year. The line-up is amazing.

“But all the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we’ll get. We genuinely don’t know until we’re paired up on the show.”

Buswell’s former Strictly dance partners include the Rev Richard Coles and The Wanted singer Max George, as well as 30-year-old social media influencer Sugg.

The couple, who were runners-up in the 2018 final, bought a house together last year.

Speaking about their passion for gardening, she said: “It’s our pride and joy, I’m obsessed with it.

“I never thought I’d get so much pleasure from growing my own veg for summer salads. Now I’m thinking about what to plant for winter soups.”

The dancer, who was a bridesmaid at fellow Strictly pro Amy Dowden’s wedding, added that the couple have no plans to tie the knot.

“I don’t think too much about the future. I just go with the flow,” she said.

