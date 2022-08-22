Search

23 Aug 2022

David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview

David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 1:55 AM

David Dimbleby says he did not want to broadcast Diana, Princess of Wales’s famous interview with Martin Bashir “as such,” but added that he does not believe she was coerced into giving it.

The BBC recently vowed to never air the 1995 Panorama interview, in which Diana discussed her relationship with Charles and the reasons for their subsequent separation.

A inquiry led by Lord Dyson later found the broadcaster had covered up Bashir’s “deceitful behaviour” to secure his headline-making interview with Diana and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency.”

Dimbleby’s new series, titled In Days That Shook the BBC with David Dimbleby, goes behind the scenes to investigate major controversies that have affected the BBC and its viewers over the last sixty years.

The Diana interview is among the standout moments he explores, but former BBC journalist Bashir is notably absent from the series.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the 83-year-old former Question Time host said: “Showing the Diana interview is the one argument that I lost.

“My view – and I put it forcefully and regularly – was that I didn’t want to show the interview as such, although I believe it has historical validity, but that it underlined the BBC’s independence.

“I understand Prince William’s objections and the problem with how the interview was achieved, but I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving it.

“You can see it in the interview. She clearly wants to say her part, she was not bullied or hectored into it.

“The clips show that what she was saying was genuinely meant.”

As well as the Bashir interview, the series looks at events including the “sexed-up” dossier concerning weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the 2008 controversy sparked by Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross’s voicemail messages as well as the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Dimbleby revealed he decided to do the series two and half years ago when planning for the 100 years of the BBC as he thought it would be good to showcase how the BBC handles “threats and difficult issues” among the celebrations.

Asked if he loved the BBC, the veteran broadcaster added: “Love is an odd word.

“I think we need the BBC. It is the most important cultural institution of the UK.

“It reaches places no other institution reaches. It touches everyone.”

The full interview can be read in this week’s Radio Times.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media