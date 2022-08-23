Search

23 Aug 2022

Final look at new LOTR series ahead of its highly anticipated release

Final look at new LOTR series ahead of its highly anticipated release

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 8:35 PM

Lord Of The Rings fans have been given their final taste of the new series The Rings Of Power, inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes, ahead of its launch.

The first and second episode of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set for release on Amazon Prime on September 2.

The final trailer, which was released on Tuesday ahead of the series premiere, opens with an epic battle scene as Galadriel says: “My brother gave his life hunting the enemy. His task is now mine.”

As Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, is seen stepping onto a boat dressed in armour and holding a sword, she can be heard saying: “Stand with me. Ours was no chance meeting.”

Over an ensuing montage of some of the series’ key characters, she continues: “Not fate, nor destiny. Ours was the work of something greater.”

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

As the trailer continues to show a series of dramatic moments, a voice can be heard saying: “Each of us, every one, must decide who we shall be.”

Following on from the release of two trailers in July, viewers are afforded further insight into the story behind the forging of the rings.

A snippet is shown of Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers, behind bars as he says: “I’m not the hero you seek,” before the trailer cuts to Disa telling Durin IV: “One day, this will be your kingdom.”

A selection of tense scenes bring the trailer to a close with Galadriel saying: “There is a tempest in me,” before being told: “You have fought long enough Galadriel. Put up your sword.”

To which Galadriel replies: “Without it, what am I to be?”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins on Amazon Prime on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media