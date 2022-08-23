Search

23 Aug 2022

Painting on bedroom wall uncovered as rare collaborative piece by Ben Nicholson

Painting on bedroom wall uncovered as rare collaborative piece by Ben Nicholson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 10:25 PM

An artwork which was painted directly on a wall inside a British home has been uncovered as a rare collaborative piece by artists Ben Nicholson and Fred Murray on the new series of Fake Or Fortune?

The abstract piece, estimated to be worth £50,000-£100,000, had been displayed in the spare bedroom of a cottage in Surrey, owned by couple Ian and Julie, for the last 20 years.

They had previously been told it was an original Nicholson by an elderly neighbour who knew the previous owners but finding out the truth had become a matter of urgency as their home was undergoing construction work which could damage the piece permanently.

In order to get to the bottom of the mystery, they turned to the BBC show for the investigative skills of art dealer Philip Mould and presenter Fiona Bruce.

In the first episode of the show’s 10th series, Mould and Bruce consult specialists of the artist, museum curators and the family of the home’s previous owner to find out answers.

If the painting was to be a genuine Nicholson piece, Mould had estimated it could be worth £200,000 as the artist was regarded as “a key figure in European avant-garde” and his artworks have sold for more than £1 million.

This particular artwork depicted a lot of geometric shapes and bright colours which were evident in Nicholson’s other works.

Through the team’s investigation, they discovered that Nicholson had been close friends with the former owners of the Surrey cottage – Madge and Fred Murray – after they found letters sent between them.

Fred Murray had also been a painter and sculptor and a sponsor of Nicholson in his early years.

After the art experts considered the letters proving Nicholson stayed at the cottage and the painting itself, they drew their conclusion that he was likely to have partially created the piece.

Their evaluation said: “We are of the opinion that this work does contain elements consistent with the work of the artist Ben Nicholson.

“However, we also strongly believe that parts of the composition are by a different hand, most likely that of Fred Murray.

“It’s our conclusion that this artwork is probably an informal collaborative piece, and potentially the results of a playful artistic dialogue between Ben Nicholson and his close friend and supporter, Fred Murray.”

Despite it potentially not being an original, Mould assured the current owners of the work of art that this was still good news.

He explained: “We’re dealing with something most unusual – a collaboration with Ben Nicholson and another artist, something he wasn’t known to have done.

“He was an amateur but he was somebody who could paint and also a pivotal part of his life so it’s entwining two crucial figures together who were connected to each other. It’s a very personal thing.

“I can imagine lots of people being both intrigued and drawn to it, and potential collectors as well.”

After Mould estimated the value between £50,000 and £100,000, the couple confirmed they would have the segment of the wall with the artwork painted on carefully extracted so it could be sold.

Nicholson, the son of artists Sir William Nicholson and Mabel Pryde, died at the age of 87 in 1982 and according to the Tate is “recognised as a leading exponent of the modern movement in Britain”.

The British modern artist was married three times, with his second wife being sculptor Dame Barbara Hepworth.

After discovering cubism, the art form would go on to influence his work throughout his life, with the work of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian often cited as another of his inspirations.

– Fake Or Fortune? airs on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesdays.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media