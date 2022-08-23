Search

24 Aug 2022

Channel 4 announces new drama starring deaf actress Genevieve Barr

Channel 4 announces new drama starring deaf actress Genevieve Barr

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

A new drama, described as a “love letter to being deaf” and starring writer and actress Genevieve Barr, has been announced by Channel 4.

Barr, 36, was born deaf and gained recognition for her role in 2010 drama The Silence, which follows a deaf teenager who witnesses a police officer’s murder.

In new mystery thriller I.D., created by Barr, the drama centres on Emily, a young deaf woman who sees a neighbour taking pictures of her.

The incident leads Emily, played by Barr, to explore what she might have done to warrant this unwanted attention, while also beginning a dance with a stranger that is as exciting as it is dangerous.

I.D. is a love letter to being deaf and places Emily on course for a hair-raising collision with her past, Channel 4 said.

The eight-episode series is produced by Eleven, the production company behind a number of popular shows including Sex Education and Glue.

Barr said: “I.D. is a journey into who we are and how people view us.

“Eleven gave it a home when I was starting out and I’m delighted we’ve found it a broadcaster with Channel 4, who are pathfinders in fearless and inclusive storytelling.

“It is a privilege to be living and breathing this deaf-led series with this team.”

Head of drama at Channel 4, Caroline Hollick, added: “I.D. is both a universal story of self-discovery and the tale of a young woman’s relationship with her deafness, wrapped up in a delightfully moreish mystery.

“It will be such a privilege to have Genevieve’s unique and compelling vision on our channel.”

I.D. is executive produced by Bafta award-winning writer Jack Thorne, who worked with Barr on The Accident, The Fades and theatre production The Solid Life Of Sugar Water.

Barr has also worked with confectionary giant Mars, starring in an advert for Maltesers as part of a campaign celebrating diversity.

It was the first UK advert to be aired solely in British Sign Language with captions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media