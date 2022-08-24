Search

24 Aug 2022

Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome

24 Aug 2022 7:55 AM

Ruth Langsford says she understands “the pain of empty nest syndrome” after dropping her son off at University for the first time.

The Loose Women presenter, 62, said she felt like her “womb had been ripped out” in the weeks after saying goodbye to 20-year-old Jack, who she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ahead of the first new university term in the UK she recalled sniffing her son’s pillow to help cope with him not being there.

“I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome,” she said, speaking in an interview with Woman and Home magazine.

“The day we dropped off Jack at university, we said goodbye and, as we got around the corner, I burst into tears.

She added: “It sounds dramatic but for the next three days, I felt like I’d had my womb ripped out. It was pain.

“I was sitting on his bed, sniffing his pillow, and I kept his bedroom door shut so I could imagine he was in there.”

But Langsford said she has learnt to cope with the situation, knowing her son is happy at university, and does not get as upset when he leaves.

She and Holmes, also 62, were axed last year as the Friday hosts of ITV’s This Morning, though she has returned recently for guest appearances.

