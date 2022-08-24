Search

24 Aug 2022

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 8:55 AM

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver will be seeing if she has what it takes to be the next Prime Minister in a new Channel 4 series.

Weaver took the internet by storm in February last year when footage of Handforth Parish Council’s heated Zoom meeting showed her booting out two troublesome council members and being famously told “you have no authority here”.

Now she will join a 12-strong line-up in the new Channel 4 series, Make Me Prime Minister, which will see the candidates showing if they have the mettle to lead the nation and battle it out to see if they have “what it takes to operate in the cut-throat world of politics”.

After trending on Twitter and becoming one of the most popular memes of 2021, Weaver has since released a book and been a guest on television shows including Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2021.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Weaver said if she was victorious she would “make decisions that people don’t like”, and believes that “national politics should not involve the rough and tumble that it currently does”.

She would also like to “focus funding away from central government and towards local government so that changes you care about can be made”.

Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron will also appear in the six-part series, which is due to air later this year on Channel 4.

Sir Tony and Cameron have both offered their “candid and personal advice” on what it is like to be prime minister and have also given advice to the candidates in the series, Channel 4 said.

With views across the political spectrum, the 12 “ordinary yet opinionated Brits” will be followed on the campaign trail in the programme, as they are put through their paces in a series of “prime ministerial-style tasks designed to test their leadership skills, resilience, and integrity”.

Weekly group challenges will be set and judged by Alastair Campbell, who was Sir Tony’s former press secretary, and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, former co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party and a member of the House of Lords.

In order to remain on the campaign trail and make it through the weekly vote, candidates will need to persuade and convince former politicians, experienced journalists and the British public, that they have the charisma, vision and political acumen to lead.

Throughout the course of the series the candidates will be whittled down until one is crowned Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media