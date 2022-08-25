Search

25 Aug 2022

Love Island's Dami Hope: Host Laura Whitmore's departure from show is a pity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 2:44 AM

Love Island star Dami Hope says it is “a pity” that “amazing host” Laura Whitmore has announced she will be stepping down from the popular ITV dating show.

The reality show contestant, who placed third on the latest series of the show with partner Indiyah Polak, said Whitmore “really held it down” and did a “great job” as host.

Whitmore, 37, has presented Love Island, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

She announced the news of her departure on Instagram on Monday, saying there were elements of the show that “I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed”.

Asked about Whitmore’s exit as host, Hope told Cosmopolitan UK: “Genuinely, I actually feel like Laura Whitmore really held it down.

“She did a great job.


“Every time she walked in, all of the boys were like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Laura Whitmore!’ Even though we’ve seen her like 500 times, we still get excited when we see her.

“She nails it perfectly, and I think she’s been an amazing host. So it’s a pity.”

Hope said that Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu would be a suitable replacement for Whitmore because she is a “drama queen”.

The 26-year-old also addressed allegations of bullying by himself and Luca Bish towards fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri during the series, saying he was “genuinely apologetic” about his actions.

“Moving forward, I have taken accountability for it, and we’re all in a better place,” he told Cosmopolitan UK.

Watch the full interview with Dami Hope on the Cosmopolitan UK YouTube channel.

