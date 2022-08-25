Ewan McGregor to star in UK drama series A Gentleman In Moscow

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor said he is “very excited” to star in the upcoming UK drama series adapted from the best-selling novel by Amor Towles.

The Scottish star, 51, will lead the cast as Count Alexander Rostov and will also serve as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series titled A Gentleman In Moscow.

Set in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, McGregor’s character is spared immediate execution but is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside.

The series will see decades of Russian history unfold outside the hotel doors, with the character building a new life and discovering the value of friendship, family and love.

McGregor said: “It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role.”

The series is an adaption of Towles’ best-selling novel, written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone, and production will begin later this year.

McGregor recently reprised his role of Star Wars favourite Obi-Wan Kenobi after almost two decades for the self-titled Disney+ TV series, having starring in three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

A Gentleman In Moscow will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK in 2023.