As Gladiators returns to TV screens, where are the classic cast now?

The BBC has announced it is rebooting Gladiators with a new generation of “superhumans” and new games alongside classic challenges.

The original series was broadcast on ITV between 1992 and 2000 and drew huge audiences.

As the show returns to screens after more than two decades away, here is what some of its classic contenders have been doing in the meantime.

– Diane “Jet” Youdale

Youdale trained as a choreographer before joining Gladiators in 1992 at the age of 22 and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

She left the show in 1996 after suffering a neck injury, and tried her hand at presenting before retraining in psychotherapy, and now has her own company and 20 years’ experience in the field.

– James “Hunter” Crossley

The bodybuilder was a regular on the show from 1993 until its final episode on January 1 2000 and was often considered the toughest of all the Gladiators.

He later retrained as an actor and appeared in numerous productions including a stint with theatre director Sir Peter Hall in the US, and recently competed on Channel 4 reality series The Circle.

Elsewhere, he has led national campaigns on anti-bullying, exams stress and mental health.

– Warren “Ace” Furman

Since leaving Gladiators in 2000, Furman has worked as a construction manager.

A devout Christian, he also visits schools and prisons to promote his Ace Active initiative, which aims to find “creative ways to spread the Gospel”.

– Kim “Lightning” Betts

Known as the Queen of Hang Tough, former gymnast Betts was only defeated on the show a handful of times.

Now a mother of two, she runs various businesses and also presented children’s show Room 785 on the British Forces Broadcasting Service.

– Mark “Rhino” Smith

After starring in Gladiators, Smith carved out a successful career as an actor and producer in Los Angeles.

His recent credits include parts in Hollywood productions Angel Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler, and Argo, with Ben Affleck.

– Mike “Wolf” Van Wijk

Before finding fame on Gladiators, Van Wijk ran a gym in London and, after his eight-series stint on the show, returned to that industry.

The bodybuilder and boxer moved to New Zealand, where he capitalised on his reputation and launched a chain of gyms and fitness centres.