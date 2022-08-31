Search

31 Aug 2022

Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara will return to host spin-off series It Takes Two for a second year, the BBC has announced.

The 38-year-old, originally from Miami, will appear with Rylan Clark for the forthcoming series, which launches on Monday September 26 on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Manrara joined the weeknight sister show in 2021 after eight years on the main programme.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan!

“I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”

Clark, who joined the show in 2019, said: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year.

“I absolutely love being part of the show. I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the back stage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza.

“We can’t wait to start.”

It Takes Two, which airs every weeknight, offers viewers backstage interviews, training footage and special challenges.

Manrara replaced former contestant Zoe Ball, who spent 10 years on It Take Two after replacing Claudia Winkleman in 2011.

The 20th series of the Strictly will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

The series launches on September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with a BBC 100 themed week announced alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.

The series will also film at the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media