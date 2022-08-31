Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara will return to host spin-off series It Takes Two for a second year, the BBC has announced.

The 38-year-old, originally from Miami, will appear with Rylan Clark for the forthcoming series, which launches on Monday September 26 on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Manrara joined the weeknight sister show in 2021 after eight years on the main programme.

✨ Guess who’s back? Janette Manrara and Rylan return to host #Strictly – It Takes Two in September 🥳Read more ➡️ https://t.co/emzc1qSET6 pic.twitter.com/undyiamKlU — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 31, 2022

She said: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan!

“I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”

Clark, who joined the show in 2019, said: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year.

“I absolutely love being part of the show. I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the back stage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza.

“We can’t wait to start.”

It Takes Two, which airs every weeknight, offers viewers backstage interviews, training footage and special challenges.

Manrara replaced former contestant Zoe Ball, who spent 10 years on It Take Two after replacing Claudia Winkleman in 2011.

The 20th series of the Strictly will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

The series launches on September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with a BBC 100 themed week announced alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.

The series will also film at the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic.