20 Sept 2022

Love Islander Jacques O’Neill offered way back into rugby league

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 1:55 PM

Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has been offered a way back into rugby league.

Cumbria have reached out to the Barrow-born former Castleford hooker, who quit the game earlier this year to take part in the ITV2 reality show but left after 37 days, citing mental health reasons.

Castleford still retain the 23-year-old’s registration but he has been offered the chance to represent his county against Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match at Workington on October 7.

Cumbria coach Paul Crarey told BBC Radio Cumbria: “Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play.

“He would probably bring people in to watch and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league.”

O’Neill joined the most recent series of Love Island as a “bombshell” and quickly coupled up with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

Their relationship became strained after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Thorne was away in rival villa Casa Amor.

He spent a number of days attempting to win her back before announcing he was leaving the villa as he needed to “get back to himself”.

Before deciding to leave the show, O’Neill came close to having a physical argument with new bombshell Adam Collard who wanted to pursue Thorne.

Thorne later paired up with Collard and they finished fifth in the dating series.

After leaving the villa, O’Neill spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD and also confirmed he had begun therapy.

However, he was also accused by fellow contestant Remi Lambert of bullying behaviour while inside the villa, and subsequently apologised if his actions had “caused offence”.

