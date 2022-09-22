Search

22 Sept 2022

Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon

Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Ed Sheeran has announced a collaboration with the popular video game series Pokemon.

The track, called Celestial, will be released on Thursday next week and arrive with an animated music video created by the studio behind the games.

Sheeran, 31, said he had met Pokemon bosses while he was travelling in Japan and they had jokingly discussed him writing a song for them.

In a post on Instagram, he shared a sketch showing him with a Pikachu, one of the game’s most recognisable creatures, perched on his shoulder.

A short video also showed him lounging with a number of Pokemon stuffed toys.

He wrote: “I started off with Pokemon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7, then the tv show was on tv so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week.

“After this me and my brother shared a game boy and Pokemon blue. I got a game boy colour with Pokemon yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement.

“Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same game boy colour and still I play Pokemon silver on long haul flights.

 

“I really really love it. It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again.

“I met the people from Pokemon when I was travelling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them. But now here we are.

“Celestial comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokemon. I love it, you’re gonna love it. And we all gotta catch ’em all.”

The Japanese-created series, an abbreviation of Pocket Monsters, was created in 1996 but has since expanded to include numerous TV series, films and card games.

It centres around trainers living in a fictional world who catch and train hundreds of different species of Pokemon before using them to battle against each other.

Sheeran is currently in the midst of a mammoth world tour in support of his latest album, =, also know as Equals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media