Search

26 Sept 2022

Kaye Adams stepped ‘so far out of comfort zone’ during first Strictly live show

Kaye Adams stepped ‘so far out of comfort zone’ during first Strictly live show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 3:17 PM

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has said she stepped “so far out of my comfort zone” during her live debut on Strictly Come Dancing while also revealing she has suffered her first injury.

The presenter, 59, and her professional partner Kai Widdrington, 27, took on the tango to Voulez-Vous by Abba during Saturday night’s first live show.

Despite making a few mistakes they secured a score of 21, placing them in the bottom half of the leaderboard.

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday, Adams chatted to her co-hosts including Ruth Langsford, who appeared on the BBC One show in 2017.

She said: “This is the first time I have seen (the footage) which is why I am reacting like this. I know people say ‘out of my comfort zone’ very lightly.

“But boy, you know me girls, that was so far out of my comfort zone it was unbelievable.

“As you know Ruth, there just comes a moment where you either lock yourself in the bathroom or you get out there and do it. It is almost as simple as that.

“But oh my God, there are so many conflicting thoughts going through your head when you are actually…

“You told me Ruth, we had a lovely chat when I had just signed up, and I was walking my dog, I was in the park. I remember, we chatted for ages and you were telling me it all.

“I was taking it in but it is not until you have experience it that you think, ‘That is what Ruth was talking about’.”

Adams said she had injured her groin while dancing but her brain was the part of her body that was most “sore”.

She said: “It is actually my brain. I have got a wee groin strain but you don’t really want to hear about that. That is TMI (too much information).

“If you have never danced before, and I have never ever danced before, it is trying to make your body respond to these messages from your brain – but it is not used to it.

“I have never been sending these messages. I can talk but I have never been able to actually coordinate movement.”

This year’s launch show was due to air on Saturday September 17 but was postponed due to schedule changes ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Instead the BBC showed the launch last Friday – just a day before the first live show.

Saturday’s show saw actor Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin place joint top of the leaderboard, both achieving an impressive score of 34 in week one.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media