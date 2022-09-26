Search

26 Sept 2022

Matt Goss found ‘great comfort’ in Craig Revel Horwood’s comments on Strictly

Matt Goss found ‘great comfort’ in Craig Revel Horwood’s comments on Strictly

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 8:51 PM

Matt Goss said he found “great comfort” in Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood after receiving some negative feedback following his first performance on the show.

The 53-year-old singer-songwriter is competing in the 20th series of the BBC One dancing show with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Speaking on the first episode of a new series of Strictly spin off Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Goss spoke to host Rylan Clark about the feedback he received after performing the quickstep on Saturday evening.

Despite Revel Horwood, 57, often being thought of as the judging panel’s harshest critic, the former Bros signer said: “I did find great comfort in Craig, I never thought I’d be able to say that, but he did say that he liked the routine.

“He mentioned my frame but then went on to say that I will learn about my frame, which is the whole point.”

Judge Shirley Ballas was less impressed with Goss’s performance, saying it had “potential” but suggesting he and Bychkova go back to the drawing board and work on Goss’s technique.

Goss went on to share his excitement at the fact his next dance will be a samba performed to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

He revealed he was particularly excited about the outfit he’ll be able to wear, saying: “I like a tight suit and I can go proper tight on this. Less is less on Strictly.”

Celebrity contestant Jayde Adams also appeared on It Takes Two and spoke to Rylan about her “mind blowing” Strictly experience.

The actress and comedian said: “It is the most incredible thing I have ever done. It is mind blowing.

“You think you know what it’s going to be like and you have a little idea but just the machine behind it as well.

“The people on this show are so talented and that’s from people that are on in front of the camera and everyone that is behind the camera as well. It’s like you don’t have to worry about anything.”

She added: “It’s so overwhelming, I feel so lucky.”

Adams, 37, is partnered with professional Karen Hauer, making them the show’s second female same-sex couple, as Katya Jones was paired with Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams in 2020.

Rylan revealed that Adams and Hauer will be dancing the tango to Rumour Has It by Adele on Saturday night.

Adams, who used to be an Adele tribute act, could hardly contain her excitement and joked with Rylan: “I’m just a lip filler away from being Adele.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media