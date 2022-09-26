Search

27 Sept 2022

Will Mellor admits he may attempt to flirt his way to Strictly success

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

Will Mellor has admitted he may attempt to flirt his way to success on Strictly Come Dancing.

The hit BBC One dancing show kicked off on Saturday evening with 15 couples battling it out to score as many points on the dancefloor as possible.

As a selection of this year’s celebrity contestants spoke to Radio Times, 46-year-old Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Mellor said: “I’ve been known to flirt a little bit to get judges on my side — so I might flirt a little bit with Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood!”

Mellor is partnered with Strictly professional Nancy Xu and after impressing judges Motsi Mabuse and Ballas on Saturday evening, he received a standing ovation and a score of 34.

The score put Mellor in joint first place on the leaderboard alongside fellow contestant and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.

Former The X Factor star Fleur East revealed she is taking a slightly different approach to the show after receiving some advice from former Strictly contestant and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

East, 34, said: “AJ Odudu, who did it last year, told me, ‘Fleur — surrender, surrender, surrender. It’s going to be the hardest but most rewarding thing you’ve ever done. You’re going to absolutely love it’.”

East is partnered with new professional Vito Coppola and the couple earnt a score of 29, for their electric cha cha cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez.

Former England football captain Tony Adams said he was banking on the guidance from his professional partner Katya Jones to help him through the competition.

“I’ve never danced in my life, but Katya’s the coach for me,” the 55-year-old said.

“I think I needed a George Graham telling me exactly what to do, rather than an Arsene Wenger who just goes, ‘Go dance’.”

During their first performance, the pair paid homage to Adams’s illustrious sports career as they danced the tango dressed in red jerseys.

The ex-Arsenal defender was lowered to the dancefloor on a gold cannon and briefly danced with a football as they performed to Go West by the Village People.

However, the theatrics failed to win over the judges, leaving Adams at the bottom of the leader board with a score of 15.

The full interview with the Strictly Come Dancing contestants is available in Radio Times.

