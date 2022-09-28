Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony

Norman Reedus paid tribute to his wife Diane Kruger and “beautiful family” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Walking Dead star thanked his wife for creating a home environment that “is so joyous and fun every day” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Reedus is best known for his role as the crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon on the AMC zombie-drama, which he has played since 2010.

He was joined by his co-star Jon Bernthal, and prosthetics expert and director, Greg Nicotero, who each gave short introductory speeches.

As well as Kruger, the actor was also supported by his mother Marianne and son Mingus.

“Wow I did not see this coming ever. Thank you for the lovely speeches,” he said, in a brief speech before his star was unveiled.

“My mom is here, thank you for putting up with me for all these years. I know it wasn’t easy.

“Then passing that baton, Diane, I love you so much. Thank you for giving me a beautiful family, a home environment that is so joyous and fun every day.”

Reedus also paid tribute to both his children, Nova and Mingus, describing them as “the proudest thing I’ve ever done”.

Aside from acting, Reedus’ career spans several artistic mediums including photography, directing, and art.

He recently became a New York Times best-selling author as well as a publisher, restaurateur, and entrepreneur.

Awarded in the category of Television, the actor’s star is the 2,734th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is located at 6600 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys & Costumes.