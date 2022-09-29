Search

29 Sept 2022

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses 'tough' split from husband

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen admitted it has been “tough” separating from her husband Clive but that “life carries on” at their farm.

The couple, who had been married for 22 years and have nine children, rose to fame through the Channel 5 show which follows their shared life on Ravenseat Farm.

However, in June they announced they were splitting but would continue to work together on the farm and co-parent their children.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Owen, 48, addressed the impact of public scrutiny on their marriage.

Asked if life had continued as normal in terms of the family and farm, she replied: “It does. That is reality. It is really tough and it is a really difficult aspect of it to get across.

“But when you do reality it has to be just that. That means it covers the ups and downs and that can be on any level.

“Life carries on on the farm. Obviously there is a whole raft of things to do – nine children, a whole heap of animals. We are just working away same as before.

“Because at the end of the day our priority remains, of course, to keep everything going.

“There you go, that’s how it is. I felt like that needed to be out there so that people… There are new projects going on. There are exciting projects going on.”

Owen was also asked by presenter Christine Lampard whether their children had been affected by finding themselves in the spotlight.

She said: “They remain very, very unaffected. Because at the end of the day they don’t see their lives as anything out of the ordinary. Who does? We are literally just doing our thing.

“Yeah, we get more opportunities, we meet more people, there are people coming to the farm. They have even been out and about with me when I have been going to theatres, doing talks.

“In real terms, it’s made us a whole lot busier.”

The couple’s split came after they released a statement last year admitting they were experiencing a “rocky patch” in their marriage and asked for privacy.

They run the 2,000-acre hill farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, and take care of about 1,000 sheep.

Our Yorkshire Farm first launched in 2018 and Owen last year published a book titled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories and pictures from their lives in the countryside, alongside seasonal recipes.

