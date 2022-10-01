Search

01 Oct 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 5:55 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to her stepfather Paul Giffin Forste, following his death aged 76.

The Sex and the City star said her stepfather was “strong like a bull til the end” and promised him she would “take good care of Mommy” in an emotional online tribute.

The actress praised Forste for “worshipping” her mother Barbra for 54 years.

Sharing a black and white picture of him on Instagram, she wrote: “Paul Giffin Forste. 1946-2022. Godspeed.RIP.

“Strong like a bull. Til the end.

“At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always.

“We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years.”

The family announced Forste’s death on Thursday, saying that he had died following a “rapid and unexpected illness”.

In a statement shared with US outlets, they said he had been surrounded by his family, including Parker.

“Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all,” the statement read.

