03 Oct 2022

Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca

03 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay in a ceremony in Majorca.

The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay were introduced on a blind date in August 2020 set up by a mutual friend.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about the wedding, which involved a clifftop ceremony at the Son Marroig estate, Beresford said: “I was blown away by the beauty of it all.

“One of my cousins said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish.

“But most importantly, it was where I was marrying the woman I love.”

Beresford revealed he had proposed to McKay in April, explaining he popped the question on New Year’s Day while the couple were walking along the beach in Majorca.

McKay grew up in Australia and works in e-commerce operations for a London restaurant.

“I couldn’t wait to marry Alex,” she said.

“Seeing him and all our loved ones in that incredible setting made me feel so emotional.”

Beresford’s 12-year-old son Cruz, from a former relationship, acted as ring bearer and “mini best man” while the presenter’s brother and cousin were ushers, and his best friends – both called Leon – were the best men.

McKay’s sisters – Helena and Georgia – were bridesmaids and led the bridal procession down the aisle to the foot of a white marble temple where the ceremony was held.

Beresford said: “When I turned to watch Imogen walking towards me, my heart skipped a beat. She looked amazing. So classically beautiful and exactly as I’d imagined.”

The wedding day coincided with the Queen’s funeral on September 19, and Beresford said he paid his respects to the late monarch that morning.

“I woke up super early and watched the start of it (the funeral) on TV in a cafe in the village,” Beresford said. “It was my way of paying tribute to Her Majesty.”

Beresford was involved in the on-air row with GMB co-host Piers Morgan over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that lead to Morgan storming off set and quitting the daytime ITV show in 2021.

The full interview with Alex Beresford is available in Hello! magazine, out now.

