Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could

Loose Women star Kaye Adams said she danced as well as she could before becoming the first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night.

After the first public vote of the 20th series, the TV presenter found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance-off, before the judges chose to send her home.

Adams, 59, performed her Charleston routine with partner Kai Widdrington to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine for the second time after Saturday’s live show.

Speaking about the dance on BBC’s It Takes Two, she told host Rylan Clark: “I did it as well as I could, that’s all I can really say.

“I’m not a dancer which is perfectly obvious and I gave it everything I could.”

Professional dancer Kai, who was beaten in the bottom two by his girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova, said the dance was a “massive achievement” for Adams, who had been a “bundle of nerves” the previous week.

Adams said: “This man (Kai) should be a motivational coach, I’ve learned so much from Kai, beyond dancing, from his attitude to competing, coaching and getting me ready for the dance-off which I found really difficult.

“I’ve seen a few people saying ‘she looked like a rabbit in the headlights’ and all I can say is, yes I was. I blanked. I was tired.”

The couple received a score of 22 for their Charleston, with judge Craig Revel-Horwood giving them four out of 10.

Adams said: “I thought the judges’ comments were fair, I really didn’t have a problem with them at all.

“There’s so many wonderful dancers there, Molly’s dance at the end I just thought was fabulous, it was a joy to watch. I put my hands up and say well done.”

Singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, 21, secured the top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leader board with a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce.