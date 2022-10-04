Search

04 Oct 2022

Adrian Dunbar calls for general election ‘as soon as possible’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has said he believes there should be a general election “as soon as possible” because there is a “paucity of leadership”.

The actor, 64, said he wanted to “get rid” of the current Conservative Government, which includes newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

When asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain whether he thinks there should be a general election, Dunbar said: “As soon as possible, yeah.

“Because I think there is a paucity of leadership in the country at the moment, they are a shoddy bunch of people and I think we should get rid of them.”

He jokingly added: “I think you’ll find come the next election the British public are smarter than you think.”

Dunbar’s comments come after the Government faced the humiliation of a U-turn on income tax cuts for the highest earners.

Speaking about his Line Of Duty character Superintendent Ted Hastings using social media to share his views on politics, Dunbar said: “Satire. Where would we be without it, we don’t have it anymore, would be nice if Spitting Image would come back, that’d be a good idea wouldn’t it.”

The actor said he is keeping his “fingers crossed” that there will be another season of the police drama.

Dunbar also praised writer Frances O’Connor when speaking about his new role playing the on-screen father of Sex Education star Emma Mackey in a film about writer Emily Bronte.

“First of all it’s about the arrival of Frances O’Connor as a writer and director, she’s absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“She had this amazing reimagining of the Bronte story.

“Patrick Bronte as you know came from Northern Ireland, goes to Cambridge and ends up in Yorkshire, brings these girls up and I think it’s the tension between the Yorkshire Moors and the aspirational nature of what he was wanting for them, learning French, English, these incredible imaginings that these girls had.

“Frances asked herself the question what were the elements that these girls could do this stuff and that’s what the film is about. It’s a standalone film in its own right I think as well, it’s not a biopic.”

