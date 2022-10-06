Search

06 Oct 2022

Jack Osbourne on ‘unexplainable’ paranormal things at childhood home

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 12:55 PM

Jack Osbourne said he considers himself to be “pretty rational” but has had some “unexplainable” things happen to him.

The TV star is presenting a new discovery+ series, Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming, where he returns to his childhood home and his former haunts in Buckinghamshire to seek the truth behind the unexplained mysteries and experiences in his past.

Osbourne, the son of rocker Ozzy and TV personality Sharon and brother to Kelly, said his family thinks it is “nonsense” but that, over the years, his loved ones have dipped their toe into the supernatural world and been on investigations with him.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain via a video call from Los Angeles about his experience of ghost hunting, Osbourne said: “It’s been really interesting.

“I kind of use the term ghosts as a catch-all. I don’t necessarily think 100% of the time you’re encountering the spirit of a once living human being.

“I think there’s a whole lot going on and it’s probably far too heavy of a conversation to have at eight in the morning on a 10-minute segment.

“But I’ve had some very interesting and unexplainable things happen to me, and I’m pretty rational.

“If there’s something that happens that’s clearly the wind or a creaky old building, I’m the first to be like, ‘No, that’s not what you’re saying it is right now’.

“It keeps me coming back because I still haven’t figured out what the heck is going on.”

He recalled some of the unusual things he has experienced, including a time when he and Kelly were left at home alone aged 11 and 12 and heard someone walking down the hallway.

The TV presenter said: “There’s a very distinct sound because the floorboards creak at the house and it sounded like someone was running their hand along the closets in the hallway.

“And initially I thought, ‘Oh, my God, someone’s broken into the house’ and when you’re a kid it’s like, ‘Oh, there’s a robber, let’s get out of here’.

“And to this day, we still have no idea what the experience was all about.”

In a trailer for the documentary, Osbourne said he feels like his childhood home “cursed” his family – with so many terrible things happening after moving there, including fires, his father getting into a motorcycle accident and his mother being diagnosed with cancer.

He also revealed: “The house used to be an insane asylum, and that was before we moved in.”

Reflecting on his loved one’s thoughts on his interest in the paranormal, Osbourne said: “The funny thing is, they all kind of think it’s nonsense, and over the years they’ve kind of dipped their toe in and they’ll come on an investigation with me.

“Kelly, she used to just make fun of it. She’s like, ‘You’re just a nerd just living out some kind of weird childhood fantasy’. And she came on an investigation with me and she’s like, ‘I cannot explain what just happened’, and we had doors flying open in front of us, the wildest experiences.

“I would say she’s not a full believer, but she’s like a toe in and that’s all you need.”

Osbourne said he does not find the investigations scary but “almost comforting”, adding: “It’s an inquisitive approach and kids have it, adults have it and it’s the age-old question – what happens when we die?”

His parents Ozzy and Sharon will film their own new show as they return to the UK from Los Angeles.

He said it will be an “interesting move” for them but feels they will have a “good old fun time” in the process.

Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming is available on discovery+.

