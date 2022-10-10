Richie Anderson holds back tears during Strictly exit interview

Richie Anderson became emotional as he described his “incredible” experience on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality held back tears and struggled to get his words out during his first interview since being eliminated from the BBC series on Sunday.

Appearing on spin-off It Takes Two, he said: “I’m just so proud that I have met some incredible…” before turning to his professional partner Giovanni Pernice for support.

Be proud @richie_anderson, you'll always have that Quickstep and maybe even the #Strictly Christmas special ✨#ItTakesTwo pic.twitter.com/d1OkSPlJ1R — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 10, 2022

His emotional response prompted cheers of support from co-host Rylan Clark and the studio audience.

After the second public vote, Anderson found himself up against singer and presenter Fleur East in the dance-off.

They danced their head-turning samba to Hakuna Matata from the much-loved Disney movie The Lion King, but failed to win over the judging panel.

Anderson said of his performances last week: “You always know, going into the studio on a Saturday night, that it could be the last time.

“Every dance I have done, it might not have been technically perfect, but I have gone out there and given it some welly, and given it 110%.

“And all you can do Rylan, is hope it’s enough, and as you can see from Saturday night and Sunday night, you can never be too sure. But I have just had the most amazing time.”

On being in the bottom two against East, Pernice said “It’s not a nice position to be in, but in general, this competition, everyone is amazing this year.

“Fleur is fantastic, as is Vito (Coppola, her dancer partner), you don’t want to be in that position no matter who with.

“Unfortunately we had a samba, and they did a fantastic dance. I wouldn’t have wanted to be a judge in that position, it was difficult.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.