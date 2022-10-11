Search

Kaley Cuoco ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting first child

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 12:55 AM

American actress Kaley Cuoco says she is “beyond blessed and over the moon” after announcing she is pregnant with her first child.

The Big Bang Theory star, 36, revealed that she and partner Tom Pelphrey, 40, are expecting a baby girl next year.

It comes just over five months after the pair confirmed they were dating in May.

Cuoco shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos including one in which she held several pregnancy tests.

Other pictures included the couple holding items of baby clothing and mugs reading “mama bear” and “papa bear”.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cuoco wrote: “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon. I love you @tommypelphrey !!!”

She recently described Pelphrey as “the incredible man who saved me” in another online post celebrating his 40th birthday.

The actress has been married twice, first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then to equestrian star Karl Cook.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they had filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

In April this year, Cuoco told Glamour US she “will never get married again” but would like to find a “long-lasting relationship or a partnership”.

The actress rose to fame as Penny in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory from its start in 2007 until its final season in 2019.

She recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant.

Pelphrey is best known for playing Ben Davis in the Netflix original crime series Ozark, alongside Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

