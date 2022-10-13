In Pictures: Stars descend on the National Television Awards red carpet

Stars of the small screen have taken to the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Here are some of the best looks from the night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.