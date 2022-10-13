Search

14 Oct 2022

All the winners at the National Television Awards 2022

14 Oct 2022 12:55 AM

The National Television Awards have taken place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi.

The King also sent a special message during the ceremony to the cast and crew of Emmerdale for their 50th anniversary, and a special tribute was paid to the late Queen.

Here is the full list of the winners:

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Authored documentary – Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Returning drama – Peaky Blinders

TV Presenter – Ant & Dec

Factual entertainment – Gogglebox

Drama performance – Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Serial drama – Emmerdale

Expert – Martin Lewis

Serial drama performance – Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers

Rising Star – Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street

Daytime – This Morning

Comedy – After Life

Talent show judge – Anton Du Beke

New drama – Trigger Point

Special recognition – Sir Lenny Henry

