Search

18 Oct 2022

Anton Du Beke calls for end to ‘Strictly spoiling’

Anton Du Beke calls for end to ‘Strictly spoiling’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 5:55 PM

Anton Du Beke has told people to stop spoiling which celebrity is going home on Strictly Come Dancing.

The judge, 56, said “nobody wants to know” leaks before the show airs on Sunday.

The BBC celebrity dance show’s performances are broadcast on Saturday when the full results are also filmed, but not transmitted to the public.

On Sunday, the public finds out who is going home and the final scores during the results show.

On Tuesday, ITV Loose Women discussed what can be done to prevent “spoilers” about the show.

Panellist Ruth Langsford, who was a contestant in series 15 of the show, said: “There’s been a lot in the papers this week about the Strictly mole.

“A lot of people are angry about it. The result of who’s gone out is being leaked.”

Du Beke replied to his former Strictly dance partner: “It gets on my nerves. Please stop. I don’t know who you are, but please stop. Don’t do it. Why would you do it? Nobody knows who it is.”

Panellist Linda Robson asked if the “Strictly Spoiler” could be an audience member.

Du Beke said: “The audience, like the people who go to (Agatha Christie murder mystery play) The Mousetrap for example, which has been going for years, we’re all in it together.

“Knowledge is power and all that sort of stuff, everyone has an agreement we won’t say anything, so I don’t know who does it.

“They call you a spoiler for a reason – because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it… Try to stop spoiling it please, because people don’t want to know.”

Bros singer Matt Goss became the third celebrity to be voted off on Sunday alongside professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday for its BBC centenary special.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media