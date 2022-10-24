Search

24 Oct 2022

I’m A Celebrity jungle set in Australia closed for 24 hours due to weather

I’m A Celebrity jungle set in Australia closed for 24 hours due to weather

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 9:25 PM

The Australian set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been closed for 24 hours due to the weather.

The jungle-based celebrity reality show is due to return to its original location ahead of the launch of its new series in November.

But filming operations ceased briefly as a “precautionary measure” following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

It is not the first time production of the show has been marred by adverse conditions, with the previous series, filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, hampered by Storm Arwen.

In November 2021, the show was cancelled for several nights while the production team repaired the significant damage caused by the bad weather.

A trailer for the 2022 series has been released showing Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, jumping out of a helicopter into the wilderness.

The Geordie duo have hosted the popular reality show since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV from November with a cast and date yet to be confirmed.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media