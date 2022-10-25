Search

25 Oct 2022

New MasterChef judge: Show represents so much that I believe in as a chef

New MasterChef judge: Show represents so much that I believe in as a chef

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 2:06 AM

New MasterChef judge Anna Haugh says being asked to take part in a show that “represents so much that I believe in as a chef” has been “kind of unbelievable”.

The chef restaurateur of Myrtle restaurant in Chelsea, London, said she loved “seeing talent blossom and grow” ahead of the 15th series of the popular cooking show.

Haugh joins fellow top chef Marcus Wareing as well as Gregg Wallace on MasterChef: The Professionals, which is due to begin again next month.

“To be asked to be a judge and master chef. It was surreal,” she said, speaking in a special introductory video ahead of the new series.

“I love this industry (and) I love seeing talent blossom and grow.

“I believe people really become who they should become if you’re honest with them, and that’s the kind of judge I would always try to be.

“If I’m delighted and the food is delicious, you’ll see a dance across my face, but if something goes wrong and I’m disappointed, you’ll see that my heart is breaking for (the contestants).”

She added: “To be a judge on such a fantastic show that represents so much that I believe in as a chef.

“It’s kind of unbelievable.”

Haugh, who makes regular appearances on BBC One’s Morning Live and Saturday Kitchen, was one of the main chefs on BBC’s Ready Steady Cook and has also been seen in Channel 4’s Snackmasters and BBC One’s Royal Recipes.

She has been cooking professionally for nearly 20 years and has worked at a number of top restaurants including as head chef at the opening of Gordon Ramsay’s London House restaurant.

She takes over from fellow chef Monica Galetti, who announced she was stepping back from the role for the next series earlier this year after 14 years on the panel.

MasterChef: The Professionals returns to BBC One on Wednesday, November 2.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media