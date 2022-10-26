Search

27 Oct 2022

Jayde Adams: Jennifer Beals said my Strictly Flashdance routine was ‘beautiful’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 12:55 AM

Jayde Adams says Flashdance actress Jennifer Beals contacted her to say that her performance on Strictly Come Dancing had been “beautiful”.

The comedian told PA news agency that her “highlight” of her time on the popular BBC dance competition was performing a Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from the 1983 film.

Adams and professional dance partner Karen Hauer became the fourth couple to leave Strictly on Saturday.

The 37-year-old said she was in a “more revealing outfit” performing than she had ever been comfortable wearing before the show, which caused “a stir and went viral”.

After her performance, she said actress Beals, who plays the leading role of Alex Owens in Flashdance, told her it was “bellissimo” which means very beautiful in Italian.

Speaking at the UK premiere of Billy Eichner’s new film Bros, Adams told PA: “The amount of messages I got from women (after performing to the Flashdance tune) who felt a bit braver in how they want to show themselves in public was incredible.

“For me, going away with a moment like that is worth every single thing.

“For every terrible comment is a hundred amazing ones. I’ve had the most amazing response from people.”

Speaking about her time on Strictly, she added: “It was the most magical thing I’ve ever done.

“The entire machine of Strictly Come Dancing is a thing to marvel.”

She also told PA that she would be in a film version of Greatest Days with actress and fellow comedian Aisling Bea.

The jukebox musical has music and lyrics by Take That and will be out next year.

“We loved (filming) it,” Adams added. “It’s been a very busy year.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday on BBC One.

