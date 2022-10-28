Search

28 Oct 2022

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media.

The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season which began in September.

Both Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, posted statements to their Instagram stories confirming the news, with Brady writing: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in 2009 and have two children, 12-year-old Benjamin Rein and nine-year-old Vivian Lake. Brady also has another son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In a statement of her own, Bundchen wrote: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.

“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love and attention they greatly deserve.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

“I kindly ask that our privacy is respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele.”

Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots before adding a record seventh victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

After announcing his retirement in 2022, Brady reversed the decision in a shock move declaring he had “unfinished business” in the NFL.

The quarterback holds career records in all three categories from his 23 years in the league and is one of only two starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

Brady and Bundchen have both been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media