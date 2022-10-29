Search

30 Oct 2022

The Voice UK champion is crowned

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 10:51 PM

Anthonia Edwards has been crowned this year’s winner of ITV’s The Voice UK.

The 25-year-old, a qualified nurse from Blackheath in London, was coached by Sir Tom Jones to scoop the coveted title during Saturday’s episode of the ITV talent competition.

She saw off competition from David Adeogun, who was coached by Olly Murs, in the final to win a recording contract with EMI.

Edwards said: “Winning The Voice was unexpected, but really welcome at this stage in my life.

“Given that I’m a registered nurse, but I get to explore this side of myself right now, it’s really cool and I’m super grateful for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to the journey that lies ahead.”

She sang When The Party’s Over by Billie Eilish, followed by a duet with Sir Tom to It’s A Man’s Man’s World by James Brown.

For her final track, Edwards chose to sing Justin Bieber’s Anyone, which has been released as her debut winner’s single.

She said: “It’s been really fun covering this Justin Bieber song, and it’s great that I get to do it in this way.

“I loved working on the arrangements and making it feel like it’s my version of the song. I wanted to create something that’s based on Justin, but it’s my own version as well, and I’m just excited for what’s ahead music wise.”

Welsh singer Sir Tom added that he was “so proud” to have won his third coaching victory on the singing show.

He said: “Her voice and talent rose above a very competitive field and speaks for itself, so I am by no means surprised she is our series 11 winner.

“When I first heard her at the blinds, I knew she had something really special; having the opportunity to work with her this series has been nothing but joy from beginning to end.

“She deserves much respect for both her abilities and work ethic, so I’m excited for her future. If she ever needs advice or even a chat, I’m here to help, if I can.”

In the blind auditions, Edwards impressed the judges with an emotional performance of Katy Perry’s Unconditionally, securing an elusive four-chair turn, before choosing Sir Tom as her coach.

In the Callbacks, she wowed with her rendition of U2’s Pride (In The Name Of Love) while her performance of Kesha’s Praying in the semi-final was also a hit with the judges.

The final saw the four coaches take to the stage for a performance of Shine by Emeli Sande, as well as an unexpected performance from The Voice UK 2021 winner Craig Eddie, who sang his latest single The Outside.

Edwards was chosen as the victor by the programme’s studio audience, who voted for her to win.

