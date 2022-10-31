Search

31 Oct 2022

Kym Marsh says Strictly dance partner Graziano becoming ‘like a little brother’

Kym Marsh says Strictly dance partner Graziano becoming ‘like a little brother’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Kym Marsh said she wanted Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano Di Prima to become integrated into her family, describing him as quickly morphing into a “little brother”.

The former Coronation Street star was “back on form” during Saturday’s live show after her sultry Halloween-inspired rumba to Frozen by Madonna put her second on the scoreboard.

The 46-year-old escaped another dreaded dance-off during the results show and is sailing through to week seven of the BBC’s flagship show with partner Di Prima.

She told Hello magazine: “He’s very quickly become like a little brother to me.

“Graziano is from a big family himself and is very family-orientated so it was important for us to build a friendship and I wanted to integrate him into the family.

“He’s fit in really well. Everyone loves him.”

The former Hear’Say singer said performing on Strictly has scored points with her youngest daughter, 11-year-old Polly.

“Usually I’m quite embarrassing to her. She’s like ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe everyone knows who my mum is. So embarrassing,’ she said.

“But now I’ve become more interesting. I’ve been getting more messages from Polly now, going ‘Good luck, Mum. I hope you’re doing well.’

“I think it’s because all her friends are talking to her about (Strictly) at school.”

Marsh, who is married to Scott Ratcliff, is also mother to 27-year-old David and Emilie aged 24.

Sicilian-born Di Prima, 28, added: “I feel like part of the family. Every week, there is a day where Kym invites me home with her and the family prepare Italian food and make me feel so welcome.

“At the end of the day, when we’ve finished the rehearsals, I’ll be in my hotel on my own. But Kym knows that, so she invites me back.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media