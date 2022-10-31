Search

31 Oct 2022

Jill Scott hopes England still in World Cup when she comes out of jungle

Jill Scott hopes England still in World Cup when she comes out of jungle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

Jill Scott said she hopes England will still be in the Fifa World Cup when she comes out of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England footballer  – who was part of the Women’s Euro 2022 winning team until she retired in the summer – will be in the Australian jungle for several weeks as the men compete in Qatar.

The 35-year-old ex-midfielder said: “I am going to find it weird not being able to know how the men are getting on in the tournament.

“Hopefully they will still be in the tournament when I come out of the jungle.”

Scott also joked that Geordie hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly might not like her background playing at Sunderland.

“I haven’t met Ant and Dec before but they are Newcastle (football) fans, and I am Sunderland,” she said.

“I don’t know if it will go down too well.”

Scott, who also played at Everton and Manchester City, spoke about how the Lionesses will feel when they find out she is on the reality show.

She said: “I think my England teammates will be shocked when they find out.

“But I think they will say if there is a show for Jill to go on, because of the team side, then this is the one to do.

“People know me for my football and they see stupid videos of us, so this will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about my personality.”

She added: “I am not going in to win. I am going in to have a good time.

“I am the type of person who is very happy for people who do well and it doesn’t necessarily have to be me.”

Scott said she “loves being part of a team” and hopes they can “create a good camp” in the jungle.

But she said her mood might change with food rations and no proper sleep.

Scott said: “I have obviously never had to starve myself as I have always had food in terms of being able to exercise, so I will see how that goes.

“I do like my sleep and I can get hangry (hungry and angry).”

Scott will be joined by singer-songwriter Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women star Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, reality TV star Olivia Attwood and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

McPartlin and Donnelly return to host in the same Australian jungle location after two years spent in Wales due to Covid.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

The Geordie duo confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show would return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! launches on ITV on November 6 at 9pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media