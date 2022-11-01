Search

01 Nov 2022

The Crown ‘to dramatise Diana’s Panorama interview in four-minute segment’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 10:25 AM

The Crown will reportedly dramatise Diana, Princess of Wales’ infamous Panorama interview in a segment lasting four minutes, 23 seconds.

The fifth series of Netflix’s royal drama, launching next week, will feature two episodes building up to the bombshell interview conducted by former BBC journalist Martin Bashir, according to The Sun.

Last year, a report by Lord Dyson concluded the broadcaster covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Bashir to secure the meeting and led to a call from the then-Duke of Cambridge for it never to be aired again.

The upcoming series is said to show Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, referencing her “crowded” marriage to the future king – a reference to the now Queen Consort.

A young William will also be shown seeing his mother’s interview on TV while a pupil at Eton school.

Charles will reportedly also be shown yelling and swearing in response to the broadcast.

A spokeswoman for Netflix said: “Season five of The Crown will dramatise events surrounding the Panorama interview, given the pivotal part it played during the time period the series covers.

“It will reflect what we now know about how the interview was obtained and how Diana was treated.

“The interview is not recreated in full.”

Last month, Netflix put a disclaimer in the description of its YouTube trailer for the fifth series of The Crown, saying the production is a “fictional dramatisation” and “inspired by real events”.

Both Dame Judi Dench and Sir John Major have criticised reported storylines in the upcoming series.

Stage and screen veteran Dame Judi called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode of The Crown, saying it has begun to verge on “crude sensationalism”.

The fifth series is expected to show Charles, played by Dominic West, cutting short a holiday with Diana to host a secret meeting with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991 in which they discuss potentially ousting the Queen.

Netflix’s hit royal drama will return on November 9.

