02 Nov 2022

Victoria Beckham ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of husband ahead of new television series

02 Nov 2022 1:55 AM

Victoria Beckham says she “couldn’t be prouder” of her husband after attending the premiere of the former England football star’s new Disney+ series.

The fashion designer and Spice Girl said it had been “emotional” as she appeared alongside members of her family for the event which was held in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday night.

The series, titled Save Our Squad with David Beckham, sees David return to his East London roots to mentor the under-14’s Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league and facing relegation.

The league – The Echo Premier League – is the same one that Beckham played in as a young boy.

Members of the youth team joined the Beckhams for the premiere.

Sharing a photo of her family on Instagram, Victoria wrote: “I couldn’t be prouder tonight of @DavidBeckham and his INCREDIBLE @studio99 team.

“I was totally blown away and emotional this evening watching the screening of #SaveOurSquad. See it on @DisneyPlus from November 9th xx VB.”

Her 17-year-old son Cruz wrote: “Wow I’m so proud of you dad I love you so much.”

Following the screening of the first episode, Beckham joined players from the Westward Boys and their coaches to discuss the making of the series, in a Q&A hosted by Alex Scott.

“I wanted people to see how important grassroots football is. It’s all about community, not only just in East London, but across the UK,” he said.

“To be part of a team is to be part of a community.”

Later, in his own post, Beckham added: “An incredibly special evening at the #SaveOurSquad screening in Leicester Square tonight.

“Great to see the @westwardboysfc again.”

All episodes of Save Our Squad with David Beckham will be available on Wednesday November 9 on Disney+.

